NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.08. 11,899,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

