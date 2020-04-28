OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:OIBR.C traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 405,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. OI S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

OI S A/S Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

