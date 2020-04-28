Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 1,043,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,023. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

