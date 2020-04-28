Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 179.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

OHI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

