OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

