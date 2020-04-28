OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 209 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,227,000.

IXN stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.43. 105,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

