OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $74.92. 3,915,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

