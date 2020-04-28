OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 75,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 591,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,750 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

