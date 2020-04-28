OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $161.29. 3,204,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

