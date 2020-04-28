OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.57. 1,456,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

