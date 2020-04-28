OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 824,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

