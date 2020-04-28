OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $53.37. 9,123,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080,880. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

