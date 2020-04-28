OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.23. 1,331,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

