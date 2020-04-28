OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

