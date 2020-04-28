OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Trading 13.3% Higher

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.25, 473,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 225,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
