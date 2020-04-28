OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Trading 13.3% Higher

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.25, 473,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 225,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.