Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 9,123,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080,880. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

