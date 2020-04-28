Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORTX. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 267,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

