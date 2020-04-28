O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $409.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $409.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.06.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.50. The stock had a trading volume of 919,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,686. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

