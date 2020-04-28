Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 220,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $2.41. 128,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,972. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,445.83% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

