Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.13, approximately 1,951,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,835,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $4,175,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.