Oxycoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $80,342.49 and approximately $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

