Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) rose 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $35.93, approximately 203,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 84,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oyster Point Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

