PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Up 12%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.92, approximately 1,611,888 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,399,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

