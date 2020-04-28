Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $66.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 767,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.60, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

