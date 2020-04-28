Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Paragon has a market cap of $64,409.59 and $51.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.58 or 0.02488032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00210942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,195 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

