Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $79.89. 1,153,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,123. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.