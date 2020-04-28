Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.50. 2,375,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.