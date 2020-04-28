Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.61 on Monday, hitting $250.22. 1,557,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

