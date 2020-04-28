Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.08. 11,899,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

