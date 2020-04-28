Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,593. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

