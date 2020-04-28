Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $139.88. 3,137,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

