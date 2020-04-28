Parallel Advisors LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

