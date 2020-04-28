Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $104.17. 300,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

