Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 263.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. 4,358,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,039. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

