Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

