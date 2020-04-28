Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

LLY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

