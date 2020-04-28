Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,270,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

