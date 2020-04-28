Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,446 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.