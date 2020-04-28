Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.