Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $114.03. 1,909,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

