Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 254.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

