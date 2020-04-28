Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after buying an additional 1,155,507 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,886,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,186. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

