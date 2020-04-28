Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 61,304 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $27.10. 6,152,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

