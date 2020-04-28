Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 270.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.56. 8,970,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

