Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,490. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

