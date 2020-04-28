Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 10,271 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $98.36. 3,223,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

