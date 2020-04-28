Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104,563 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. 7,691,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

