Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

