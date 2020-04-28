Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 41,785 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 41,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

