Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $243.60. 2,114,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

